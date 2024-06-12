ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Türkiye beat Thailand 3-0, winning all three sets by the same score of 25-17, in the pool 5 week 3 match of the 2024 FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League on Wednesday.

Hande Baladin rallied the Crescent stars to victory with 14 points, while Ebrar Karakurt contributed with 12 points in Hong Kong.

Türkiye, the reigning champions, are placed fifth with seven wins and 21 points in the Preliminary Phase standings.

The Red and Whites will take on the Dominican Republic in the next pool 5 match on Thursday.