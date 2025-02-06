Open Menu

Türkiye Commemorates 2nd Anniversary Of Feb. 6 Earthquakes

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Türkiye commemorates 2nd anniversary of Feb. 6 earthquakes

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Türkiye marked the second anniversary of the two devastating earthquakes that struck the southern part of the country on Feb. 6, 2023, mourning the victims of the tragedy, which left 53,537 dead and more than 107,000 injured.

Residents in cities hit by the earthquakes gathered in town squares at 4.17 a.m. on Thursday, the time the first tremor struck, to observe a moment of silence for the victims.

Silent marches were also held in several cities to honor the victims of the disaster.

In Pazarcik, the district at the epicenter of the Kahramanmaras earthquake, residents gathered in front of the Clock Tower, which has remained stopped at 4.17 a.m.

In Hatay, one of the hardest-hit provinces, representatives from the three Abrahamic religions offered prayers as part of the commemoration ceremony.

Red carnations were later thrown into the Orontes River, known as the Asi River in Türkiye, in memory of those who lost their lives.

On Feb. 6, 2023, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

More than 14 million people in Türkiye were affected by the quakes as well as many others in northern Syria.

-Türkiye to continue rebuilding quake-hit regions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shared a message on X Thursday honoring the 53,537 victims of the earthquakes, praying for mercy on their souls.

"From day one, we united as a state and a people, saying 'we are one,' and never once withdrew our support from the earthquake-affected regions," he said.

He pledged continued rebuilding efforts, saying they would proceed with "unwavering determination, hard work, and resilience" until every citizen has a safe home.

Later Thursday, Erdogan will attend a memorial program in Adiyaman.

Recent Stories

ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income fo ..

ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income for 2024

14 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Z ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Zealand on National Day

14 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' ..

UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' on crescent sighting February ..

15 minutes ago
 Morocco breaks tourism record with 1.2 million vis ..

Morocco breaks tourism record with 1.2 million visitors in January 2025

15 minutes ago
 Iraq, NATO discuss strengthening cooperation on de ..

Iraq, NATO discuss strengthening cooperation on defence, military capacity build ..

16 minutes ago
 226 archaeological sites in Gaza damaged by Israel ..

226 archaeological sites in Gaza damaged by Israeli military operations

16 minutes ago
Commander of National Guard witnesses military exe ..

Commander of National Guard witnesses military exercises in Kuwait

16 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to German Pre ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to German President on passing of former pr ..

16 minutes ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Ons Jabeur defeats Wakana ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Ons Jabeur defeats Wakana Sonobe in straight sets to re ..

16 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi opens 14th Sharjah Ligh ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi opens 14th Sharjah Lights Festival

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Lights Festival 2025 to illuminate 12 loca ..

Sharjah Lights Festival 2025 to illuminate 12 locations across emirate

17 minutes ago
 25 countries participating in Union Figure Skating ..

25 countries participating in Union Figure Skating Trophy 2025 in Abu Dhabi

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World