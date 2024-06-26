Türkiye Congratulates New NATO Chief
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Türkiye on Wednesday congratulated Mark Rutte, the outgoing Dutch prime minister, who was named NATO's next secretary-general, succeeding Jens Stoltenberg.
"We also express our gratitude to Secretary-General Stoltenberg for his successful leadership since 2014," the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Rutte will take over as secretary-general on Oct. 1 when Stoltenberg's term expires following 10 years at the helm of the alliance.
