Open Menu

Türkiye-EU Economic Talks Seen As Key Step To Improving Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Türkiye-EU economic talks seen as key step to improving ties

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Türkiye-EU High-Level Economic Dialogue held Friday in Brussels marked “a very important and positive step to improve relations between Türkiye and the EU,” Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek told Anadolu.

Simsek said Türkiye seeks to strengthen ties with the EU, and the latest round of dialogue began on a positive note, hosted by the European Commission.

“The meeting took place in a very constructive atmosphere,” he said. The last Türkiye-EU economic dialogue was held in 2019.

Simsek said the two sides discussed the economic outlook in Europe and Türkiye, along with challenges facing both sides.

He said Türkiye presented its reform plans and disinflation efforts.

The EU side shared its perspective on new policy directions amid global uncertainty, Simsek said.

“There are important changes in the world, and both the EU and Türkiye are impacted by these developments,” he said.

He said cooperation was discussed as a way to cushion the fallout from global changes and promote mutual benefits, including engagement in third countries. Revitalizing Türkiye-EU relations was also on the agenda.

Recent Stories

Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses borde ..

Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings

46 minutes ago
 Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on ..

Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles

54 minutes ago
 PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at ..

PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after ..

1 hour ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publ ..

Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publications in International Scop ..

3 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday

AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday

3 hours ago
WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network ..

WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network for HBL PSL X — the largest ..

3 hours ago
 Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contem ..

Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contemporary Malaysian art on April ..

4 hours ago
 School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th ..

School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th edition

4 hours ago
 Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, ..

Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, dissolvable pacemaker

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quo ..

PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quota

4 hours ago
 PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points

PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points

5 hours ago

More Stories From World