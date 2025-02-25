Open Menu

Türkiye Inks Next-gen Vehicle Project With Domestic Defense Industry Firms

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Türkiye inks next-gen vehicle project with domestic defense industry firms

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Türkiye’s Defense Industry Agency (SSB) and Turkish defense firms BMC and FNSS inked a “Next-Generation Vehicle Project” contract at a ceremony in the capital Ankara.

SSB President Haluk Gorgun said at the event Monday that Türkiye’s defense industry signed export contracts worth over $20 billion in the last two years and $2 billion in the first two months of the year.

Gorgun said these defense firms demonstrated their engineering prowess, production capabilities, and innovative approaches at the highest level, contributing to the country’s development success with superior armed vehicles.

“Türkiye is by far the most successful country worldwide in nationalizing its defense industry,” he said. “Last year, we exported a wide range of defense products to 180 different countries — not only platforms but also weapons, ammunition, and systems.”

He mentioned that Türkiye’s defense exports rose 29% to $7.1 billion last year.

Gorgun highlighted that, as for vehicles, the first item on the agenda is the integration of engine projects and power transmissions, for land, naval, and air vehicles, as efforts to produce 100% domestically made armed vehicles continue.

Attending the signing ceremony, Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu of the Turkish Land Forces highlighted Türkiye's role as a global player with its defense industry and elite forces, contributing to the development of arms, systems, and materials.

Fuat Tosyali, chairman of BMC’s board of directors, said at the event that the deal includes the provision of 29 units of the BMC “Altug” eight-by-eight armored combat vehicles to the Turkish Land Forces and services, including integrated logistics support. The deliveries will start in 2027.

Oguz Carmikli, deputy chairman of the board at Nurol Holding, said at the ceremony that the FNSS “Pars Alpha” eight-by-eight, “one of the best vehicles in its class,” will be produced for the Turkish army.

“The Pars Alpha achieved worldwide popularity in a short time with features that diverge from traditional design approaches,” he said.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 m ..

Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 million to settle debts of 147 ..

21 minutes ago

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan cricket team’s brand value likely to take ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of U ..

UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of Understanding Committee

36 minutes ago
 Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings f ..

Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings from Tamil films

37 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral

46 minutes ago
 159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing cal ..

159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing calls in Dubai

51 minutes ago
Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony ..

Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony in Makkah – Unseen Pictures ..

53 minutes ago
 Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge me ..

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge mentions Imran Khan’s statemen ..

1 hour ago
 EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT ..

EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Y ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..

1 hour ago
 Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts wo ..

Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million

1 hour ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From World