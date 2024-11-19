Open Menu

Türkiye, Italy Have Common Sensitivity Toward Mediterranean: Italian Senator

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Türkiye, Italy have common sensitivity toward Mediterranean: Italian senator

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Türkiye and Italy are aware of the importance of the stability in the Mediterranean, the head of the Italian Senate’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee said on Tuesday.

Following a visit to the Turkish parliament from a delegation of the Italian Senate's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Stefania Craxi said that the two countries share a “common sensitivity” toward the Mediterranean.

The relationship between Türkiye and Italy has gained more importance in the international arena, Craxi added.

"Either the Mediterranean and the African continent will become a region of peace and stability, or terrorism, irregular migration, and instability will prevail," she said.

"Just as this perspective of stability and peace brings us together, it is important in terms of enabling Italy and Türkiye to work together," the senator added.

Related Topics

Senate Parliament Visit Italy From Share

Recent Stories

Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

34 minutes ago
 US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members

2 hours ago
 Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola ..

Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coa ..

Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach

2 hours ago
 Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students ..

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

4 hours ago
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

7 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

15 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

16 hours ago
 Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institut ..

Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation

16 hours ago

More Stories From World