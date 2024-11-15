Open Menu

Türkiye Marks 41st Anniversary Of Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Türkiye marks 41st anniversary of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Türkiye marked the 41st anniversary of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Friday, reaffirming its commitment to supporting Turkish Cypriots in their pursuit of sovereignty and security.

"As the motherland and guarantor, Türkiye will always stand by the Turkish Cypriots, safeguarding their rights and interests," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

It commemorated the TRNC as "the foremost symbol of the Turkish Cypriots' struggle for sovereignty and freedom."

