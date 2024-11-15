Türkiye Marks 41st Anniversary Of Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus
Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Türkiye marked the 41st anniversary of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Friday, reaffirming its commitment to supporting Turkish Cypriots in their pursuit of sovereignty and security.
"As the motherland and guarantor, Türkiye will always stand by the Turkish Cypriots, safeguarding their rights and interests," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.
It commemorated the TRNC as "the foremost symbol of the Turkish Cypriots' struggle for sovereignty and freedom."
Recent Stories
Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today
ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors
More Stories From World
-
Stiff business: Berlin startup will freeze your corpse for monthly fee34 seconds ago
-
Wild giant panda spotted at artificial den in southwest China10 minutes ago
-
SpaceX launches 24 Starlink internet satellites into space10 minutes ago
-
Turkish House in New York hosts International Food Festival10 minutes ago
-
World's largest coral discovered in southwest Pacific Ocean20 minutes ago
-
Cracks deepen in Canada's pro-immigration 'consensus'21 minutes ago
-
Over 80 pct of China's buses powered by new energy30 minutes ago
-
Dominican Juan Luis Guerra triumphs at 25th annual Latin Grammys1 hour ago
-
Sports build people-to-people ties, US says on India's no to send cricket XI to Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes off Papua New Guinea: USGS2 hours ago
-
Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes off Papua New Guinea: USGS2 hours ago
-
China retail sales pick up speed, beat forecasts in October2 hours ago