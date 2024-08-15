Open Menu

Türkiye Reports No Cases Of Mpox, No Plans To Impose Restrictions

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Türkiye on Thursday announced that no cases of mpox, an infectious viral disease that has hit hard the African continent this year, have been reported in the country.

“In 2024, no cases of Mpox disease, particularly observed on the African continent, have been detected in Türkiye,” the country’s Health Ministry said in a statement posted on X.

According to the ministry, there is currently no need for additional restrictions or measures in the country.

The ministry is carrying out the necessary work, and the process is being closely monitored, it added.

The announcement came after the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday declared the mpox situation a “public health emergency of international concern.”

Since the beginning of 2024, over a dozen African countries have reported the disease, which is transmitted through close contact, with the Democratic Republic of Congo accounting for more than 90% of reported cases.

According to the WHO, mpox causes rashes and flu-like symptoms.

