Türkiye Reports No Cases Of Mpox, No Plans To Impose Restrictions
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Türkiye on Thursday announced that no cases of mpox, an infectious viral disease that has hit hard the African continent this year, have been reported in the country.
“In 2024, no cases of Mpox disease, particularly observed on the African continent, have been detected in Türkiye,” the country’s Health Ministry said in a statement posted on X.
According to the ministry, there is currently no need for additional restrictions or measures in the country.
The ministry is carrying out the necessary work, and the process is being closely monitored, it added.
The announcement came after the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday declared the mpox situation a “public health emergency of international concern.”
Since the beginning of 2024, over a dozen African countries have reported the disease, which is transmitted through close contact, with the Democratic Republic of Congo accounting for more than 90% of reported cases.
According to the WHO, mpox causes rashes and flu-like symptoms.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
More Stories From World
-
Biden goes from star to sideshow at Democratic convention28 minutes ago
-
'I wanted the job': Sudanese woman defies Libya patriarchy as mechanic28 minutes ago
-
Seoul residents sweating with record 'tropical nights' weather28 minutes ago
-
'Very strong' typhoon buffets Japan's Pacific coast48 minutes ago
-
Girona earn draw at Betis on La Liga opening day2 hours ago
-
Defending champion Gauff crashes out in WTA Cincinnati opener2 hours ago
-
Brazil, Colombia urge fresh Venezuela elections2 hours ago
-
Champions Inter out in front as Serie A rivals ring the changes2 hours ago
-
Thai lawmakers to vote on Shinawatra heiress as PM2 hours ago
-
Seoul breaks 118-year record with 26th 'tropical night'2 hours ago
-
6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan2 hours ago
-
Shamar shines as wickets tumble and South Africa hit back2 hours ago