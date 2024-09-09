Türkiye To Attend Arab League Ministerial For 1st Time In 13 Years
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Türkiye is set to participate in the Arab League's Council of Foreign Ministers meeting for the first time in 13 years, following an invitation from the organization, according to diplomatic sources.
Türkiye will join the 162nd council meeting scheduled for Tuesday in Egypt’s capital Cairo. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to deliver remarks during the opening session, focusing on Türkiye-Arab League relations and regional issues, especially the situation in Gaza.
