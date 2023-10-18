Open Menu

Türkiye To Declare 3 Days Mourning Over Gaza Hospital Strike

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Türkiye to declare 3 days mourning over Gaza hospital strike

Türkiye will declare three days' mourning over a deadly strike on a hospital in war-torn Gaza that killed hundreds, a Turkish official told AFP on Wednesday

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Türkiye will declare three days' mourning over a deadly strike on a hospital in war-torn Gaza that killed hundreds, a Turkish official told AFP on Wednesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a fervent supporter of the Palestinian cause, has accused Israel of "striking a hospital sheltering women, children and innocent civilians" and urged the world to stop the tragedy in Gaza.

"Türkiye will declare three days national mourning," the official who wished to remain anonymous told AFP.

Ozlem Zengin of Erdogan's ruling AKP party said that the national mourning would be declared under a presidential decree.

"It is important to show at what level we perceive this issue," she was quoted as saying by the private NTV broadcaster.

Erdogan on Tuesday condemned the strike as "the latest example of Israeli attacks devoid of the most basic human values", in a message on social media.

AKP party spokesman Omer Celik said Turkey's declaration of three days' mourning would a show of solidarity with the innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

"We share the same pain, the same sorrow," he told reporters at a weekly press conference. He accused Israel of the strike on the hospital.

Large crowds joined demonstrations in Istanbul and the Turkish capital Ankara late Tuesday, shouting pro-Palestinian chants.

Related Topics

World Israel Turkey Social Media Gaza Same Ankara Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan Women Share

Recent Stories

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Bahria Town Karach ..

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Bahria Town Karachi case till Nov 8

12 seconds ago
 Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket W ..

Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup

13 seconds ago
 Spain calls up Hermoso for first time since forced ..

Spain calls up Hermoso for first time since forced kiss scandal

17 seconds ago
 ISSI holds Annual Dialogue with Iranian think-tank ..

ISSI holds Annual Dialogue with Iranian think-tank IPIS

8 minutes ago
 Security threat: employees suspend protest rallies ..

Security threat: employees suspend protest rallies, sit ins

15 minutes ago
 Govt making efforts for tourism promotion: MD PTDC

Govt making efforts for tourism promotion: MD PTDC

15 minutes ago
Thalassemia affected children visits Governor Hous ..

Thalassemia affected children visits Governor House

26 minutes ago
 DC cracks down on overcharging vehicles

DC cracks down on overcharging vehicles

26 minutes ago
 Narcotics supply gang busted in Kohat

Narcotics supply gang busted in Kohat

26 minutes ago
 Agricultural development is prerequisite for count ..

Agricultural development is prerequisite for country's uplift: CM Naqvi

26 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif seeks protective bail in Toshakhana c ..

Nawaz Sharif seeks protective bail in Toshakhana case

26 minutes ago
 Ashrafi calls for global support for Palestine, un ..

Ashrafi calls for global support for Palestine, unity among Muslims

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World