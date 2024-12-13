ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Türkiye’s Ambassador to Mauritania Burhan Koroglu on Thursday was appointed interim charge d'affaires at the Turkish Embassy in Damascus.

Koroglu, who was serving as Türkiye’s ambassador to Nouakchott, has been assigned to temporarily head Türkiye’s diplomatic mission in Syria's capital Damascus, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has informed Koroglu of his new assignment.