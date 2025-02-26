Türkiye's Ambassador To Zambia Meets With Govt Official
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 11:50 AM
LUSAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Türkiye’s ambassador to Zambia met with the country’s permanent secretary for foreign affairs and international cooperation.
Huseyin Barbaros Dicle and Margaret Miyoba “discussed the issues on the agenda of dual relations, working together to improve our relationship,” Dicle said in a statement through Türkiye’s embassy in the capital Lusaka.
He said they exchanged views on topics related to the two nations’ bilateral agenda, adding “we will work together to strengthen relations in all areas.”
Dicle also met Monday with the Southern African nation’s ambassador to Türkiye, William Sikazwe, saying “we are committed to strengthening relations between Türkiye and Zambia in all areas.”
