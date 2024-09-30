Türkiye’s Biggest Aerospace And Technology Festival TEKNOFEST Set To Kick Off
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Türkiye's largest aerospace and technology festival, TEKNOFEST, begins Wednesday in the southern city of Adana, promising an exciting five-day celebration of innovation and technology at the Adana Sakirpasa Airport.
The festival will feature a range of activities including air shows with warplanes, unmanned aerial vehicles, and helicopters, alongside seminars, summits, competitions, and fairs.
This year’s edition will spotlight technology competitions across various categories, such as smart transportation, rocket design, biotechnology, robotics, flying cars, rockets, and unmanned underwater systems.
Highlighting the competitive spirit, the festival will host the inaugural TEKNOFEST Champions League, where winners from tech competitions involving 790,000 teams and over 1.65 million participants will compete for a prize of 500,000 Turkish Liras (approximately $14,600).
This competition will take place over three days and aims to showcase the country’s top technology teams.
Organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation) in collaboration with Türkiye's Industry and Technology Ministry, TEKNOFEST has a rich history of being held in various Turkish cities.
The event is held in even years outside Istanbul and in the metropolis during odd years. Last year, to commemorate the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye, the festival took place in three locations: Istanbul, the capital Ankara, and the Aegean resort city of Izmir.
Anadolu has served as the global communication partner for TEKNOFEST since 2018, further emphasizing the festival’s significance in promoting technological advancement and innovation in Türkiye.
