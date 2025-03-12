Open Menu

Türkiye's Defense Minister Meets Saudi Counterpart

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Türkiye's defense minister meets Saudi counterpart

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler met with his Saudi counterpart Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud during his ongoing visit to Saudi Arabia, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The statement by Türkiye's National Defense Ministry has not provided further details about the meeting.

Guler arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for official talks.

