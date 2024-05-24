Türkiye's Defense Minister Observes EFES-2024 Exercise Preparations
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Türkiye's National Defense Minister Yasar Guler observed on Friday the on-site preparations for the EFES-2024 Exercise's Distinguished Observer Day, which will be held in Izmir on May 29-30.
Guler was accompanied by Chief of the General Staff General Metin Gurak, Navy Commander Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu, Army Commander General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, and Air Force Commander General Ziya Cemal Kadioglu, according to a ministry statement.
The Defense Industry Products Exhibition will showcase products from 47 defense companies.
The exercise will enable participant countries to witness firsthand the capabilities of Turkish defense industry, which develop and produce a wide range of systems, from drones to helicopters, from warships to ammunition, and from electronic warfare systems to radar systems, all serving the security forces.
In the exercise, which will be attended by over 1,500 foreign personnel from 50 countries, along with the Turkish Armed Forces, a total of 11,000 personnel are participating.
