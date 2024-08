Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday met Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Unal Ustel in Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday met Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Unal Ustel in Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

More details on the meeting were not immediately available.