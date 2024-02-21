ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) KAAN, a fighter jet made in Türkiye, conducted its maiden test flight on Wednesday, the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) said.

The first fifth generation fighter jet manufactured domestically aims to replace the Turkish army's aging fleet.

The latest development makes Türkiye one of a few countries to own this technology.

The aircraft, for which the project began in 2016, was rolled out in March 2023.