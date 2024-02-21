Open Menu

Türkiye's Homegrown Fighter Jet KAAN Conducts Maiden Test Flight

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Türkiye's homegrown fighter jet KAAN conducts maiden test flight

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) KAAN, a fighter jet made in Türkiye, conducted its maiden test flight on Wednesday, the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) said.

The first fifth generation fighter jet manufactured domestically aims to replace the Turkish army's aging fleet.

The latest development makes Türkiye one of a few countries to own this technology.

The aircraft, for which the project began in 2016, was rolled out in March 2023.

Related Topics

Army Technology March 2016

Recent Stories

MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with ..

MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N

3 minutes ago
 SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

5 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

14 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

14 hours ago
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

14 hours ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

14 hours ago
 Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

14 hours ago
 SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold worksh ..

SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop

14 hours ago
 Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

14 hours ago
 Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

14 hours ago

More Stories From World