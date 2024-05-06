Türkiye's Parliament Speaker To Attend MIKTA Meeting In Mexico
MEXICO CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus on Monday arrived in Mexico City to participate in the 10th parliament speakers meeting of MIKTA, a coordination platform comprising Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye, and Australia.
The two-day meeting themed "The joint activities of parliaments to build a more peaceful, equal and just world" is set to take place in the Mexican capital.
Hosted by Marcela Guerra Castillo, the president of Chamber of Deputies of Mexico, the session will feature discussions on various topics including advancing global peace through dialogue, trade as a tool to enhance sustainable development and shared prosperity, and ensuring human rights amidst rising international migration flows.
Kurtulmus is expected to deliver a speech during the sessions, and moderate the discussion on migration.
He will also hold bilateral talks with Castillo and attend a reception hosted by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in honor of the MIKTA parliament speakers.
