Türkiye's Total Turnover Up By 41.2% In March
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Türkiye's total turnover index increased by 33.4% year-on-year in March, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed on Monday.
The industry index increased by 25.1%, construction rose by 26.3%, trade up by 37.
8%, and services grew by 35.9% on an annual basis in March.
Meanwhile, total turnover increased by 4.2% on a monthly basis in March.
Among sub-indexes, industry increased by 5.5%, construction up by 4.6%, trade grew by 5.8%, and services rose by 0.5% on a monthly basis in the same month.
