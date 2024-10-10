(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Türkiye's unemployment rate declined 0.3 percentage points to 8.5% in August compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Thursday.

The number of unemployed individuals aged 15 and above fell by 89,000 to 3.055 million. Compared to August last year, the unemployment rate slipped 0.

7 points, according to TurkStat data.

The jobless rate for men was estimated to be 7%, while it was 11.4% for women.

Unemployment among young people aged 15-24 rose slightly to 16.5%.

Employment figures showed improvement, with the number of individuals with jobs rising 78,000 to 32.776 million in August.

The employment rate rose by 0.1 points to 49.7%, while labor force participation declined slightly to 54.3%.