Open Menu

Türkiye’s Unemployment Rate Stands At 8.8% In October

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Türkiye’s unemployment rate stands at 8.8% in October

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Türkiye’s unemployment rate increased to 8.8% in October, up 0.1 percentage points from the previous month, according to data released Tuesday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The number of unemployed individuals rose by 61,000 in October to reach 3.17 million. The unemployment rate was recorded at 6.9% for men and 12.

3% for women.

The unemployment rate was estimated 6.9% for men and 12.3% for women.

Among the 15-24 age group, the youth unemployment rate decreased by 0.3 percentage points from the previous month to 16.6%.

The country’s labor force grew by 219,000 in October, reaching 36.15 million. The labor force participation rate rose to 54.7%, reflecting a 0.3 percentage point increase from September.

Related Topics

September October Women From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today

55 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mar ..

PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark

1 hour ago
 Today last day for submitting Hajj applications un ..

Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme

1 hour ago
 PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest ..

PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

4 hours ago
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

16 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

16 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

17 hours ago
 Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clari ..

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..

17 hours ago
 Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

17 hours ago
 PM directs to expedite action against rioters in r ..

PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest

17 hours ago

More Stories From World