Türkiye’s unemployment rate stands at 8.8% in October

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Türkiye’s unemployment rate increased to 8.8% in October, up 0.1 percentage points from the previous month, according to data released Tuesday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The number of unemployed individuals rose by 61,000 in October to reach 3.17 million. The unemployment rate was recorded at 6.9% for men and 12.

3% for women.

Among the 15-24 age group, the youth unemployment rate decreased by 0.3 percentage points from the previous month to 16.6%.

The country’s labor force grew by 219,000 in October, reaching 36.15 million. The labor force participation rate rose to 54.7%, reflecting a 0.3 percentage point increase from September.