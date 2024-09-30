Türkiye's Vice President, Venezuelan Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Ties
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Türkiye Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz on Monday met with Venezuela's Vice President and Oil Minister Delcy Rodriguez to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues.
"In our meeting, we evaluated bilateral relations between our countries and regional and global issues, agreeing to enhance our cooperation in the fields of energy, tourism, and education," Yilmaz said on X.
“The democratic maturity and institutional capacity of Venezuela, which has become a rising power in its region with the steps it has taken, strengthens our cooperation opportunities day by day,” he added.
