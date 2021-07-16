Troika Format on Afghanistan May Include India, Iran - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Discussions have been held on including Iran and India in the Troika format on Afghanistan, which includes Russia, the US and China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The Troika discussed the candidacies of India and Iran in particular. I think that would enrich the possibilities of this format. Let's see how it goes," Lavrov told reporters at the Central and South Asia summit in Tashkent.