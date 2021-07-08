Troika Nations Welcome Progress in South Sudan But Urges More Accountability - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

The Troika nations of the US, UK, and Norway welcome the progress made in South Sudan since it gained independence ten years ago but say that greater accountability is needed to go further, the Troika said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The Troika nations of the US, UK, and Norway welcome the progress made in South Sudan since it gained independence ten years ago but say that greater accountability is needed to go further, the Troika said on Thursday.

"The Troika welcomes the progress that has been made but urges the signatories to accept accountability for their commitments and go much further, much faster," the Troika said in a joint statement.

The group added that while they commend the signing and implementation of a peace agreement in the country, there are many tasks outlined in the agreement that remain undelivered and many ordinary citizens who are not seeing the benefits of peace.

South Sudan is capable of becoming a peaceful and democratic nation, the Troika argued, but to realize that future they must prepare for credible and inclusive elections, establish transitional justice mechanisms, and implement key financial reforms in the country.

The Troika reaffirmed their eagerness to work in partnership with South Sudan's transitional government to implement peace and help build the country that the "jubilant crowds of 2011" thought possible upon the nation's founding.

South Sudan will be celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its independence on Friday. However, the country has been experiencing ethnic violence between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and those loyal to his deputy, Riek Machar, since 2013. The two sides signed a peace agreement in 2018, but the UN says that they have been slow to implement it.