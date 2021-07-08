UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Troika Nations Welcome Progress In South Sudan But Urges More Accountability - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 09:00 PM

Troika Nations Welcome Progress in South Sudan But Urges More Accountability - State Dept.

The Troika nations of the US, UK, and Norway welcome the progress made in South Sudan since it gained independence ten years ago but say that greater accountability is needed to go further, the Troika said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The Troika nations of the US, UK, and Norway welcome the progress made in South Sudan since it gained independence ten years ago but say that greater accountability is needed to go further, the Troika said on Thursday.

"The Troika welcomes the progress that has been made but urges the signatories to accept accountability for their commitments and go much further, much faster," the Troika said in a joint statement.

The group added that while they commend the signing and implementation of a peace agreement in the country, there are many tasks outlined in the agreement that remain undelivered and many ordinary citizens who are not seeing the benefits of peace.

South Sudan is capable of becoming a peaceful and democratic nation, the Troika argued, but to realize that future they must prepare for credible and inclusive elections, establish transitional justice mechanisms, and implement key financial reforms in the country.

The Troika reaffirmed their eagerness to work in partnership with South Sudan's transitional government to implement peace and help build the country that the "jubilant crowds of 2011" thought possible upon the nation's founding.

South Sudan will be celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its independence on Friday. However, the country has been experiencing ethnic violence between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and those loyal to his deputy, Riek Machar, since 2013. The two sides signed a peace agreement in 2018, but the UN says that they have been slow to implement it.

Related Topics

United Nations Norway Progress Independence United Kingdom Sudan 2018 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler honours Lt. General Saif Al Sha’far

2 minutes ago

Assassinated Haitian President Was Found With 12 B ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister appreciates DG Khan DPO for making ..

2 minutes ago

Africa Marks Worst COVID Week Surpassing 2nd Wave ..

2 minutes ago

Meeting reviews situation of malnutrition in distr ..

2 minutes ago

Raja Basharat to head Governor's committee on Aab- ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.