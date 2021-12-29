Troika Plus Format Meeting on Afghanistan to Take Place in Kabul in January - Zamir Kabulov

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) A new meeting of the Extended Troika format (Russia, the US, China, Pakistan) on Afghanistan on the level of special envoys is scheduled for late January in Kabul, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik.

"There is no exact date, but we agreed that it should take place by the end of January, the deadline is early February, to hold such a meeting in Kabul," Kabulov said.