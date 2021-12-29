UrduPoint.com

Troika Plus Format Meeting On Afghanistan To Take Place In Kabul In January - Zamir Kabulov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published December 29, 2021 | 05:17 PM

Troika Plus Format Meeting on Afghanistan to Take Place in Kabul in January - Zamir Kabulov

A new meeting of the Extended Troika format (Russia, the US, China, Pakistan) on Afghanistan on the level of special envoys is scheduled for late January in Kabul, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) A new meeting of the Extended Troika format (Russia, the US, China, Pakistan) on Afghanistan on the level of special envoys is scheduled for late January in Kabul, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik.

"There is no exact date, but we agreed that it should take place by the end of January, the deadline is early February, to hold such a meeting in Kabul," Kabulov said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Russia China January February

Recent Stories

OIC and Niger Sign Headquarters Agreement For Regi ..

OIC and Niger Sign Headquarters Agreement For Regional Mission

27 minutes ago
 PIA to go Paperless, MoU signed with PITB

PIA to go Paperless, MoU signed with PITB

29 minutes ago

Secretary-General Receives Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Permanent Observer

37 minutes ago
 OIC Urges all Parties in the Republic of Somalia t ..

OIC Urges all Parties in the Republic of Somalia to Exercise Restraint, De-escal ..

37 minutes ago
 Moscow Court Dissolves Human Rights Center Memoria ..

Moscow Court Dissolves Human Rights Center Memorial

33 minutes ago
 80-PC deaths from Non-communicable Diseases are du ..

80-PC deaths from Non-communicable Diseases are due to cardiovascular

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.