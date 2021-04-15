UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Troop Pullout Not End Of NATO-Afghanistan Relationship, But New Chapter - Stoltenberg

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

Troop Pullout Not End of NATO-Afghanistan Relationship, But New Chapter - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The troop withdrawal is not the end of NATO's relationship with Afghanistan, but the start of a new page, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, NATO allies said that they will start orderly withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan by May 1, planning to complete it within a few months.

"This is not the end of our relationship with Afghanistan, but rather the start of a new chapter," Stoltenberg said at a joint presser with US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

"We will continue to stand with Afghan people, but it is now for Afghan people to build a sustainable peace," he stressed.

The NATO chief noted that any Taliban attacks on troops during the withdrawal period "will be met with a forceful response."

"We went into Afghanistan together, we have adjusted our posture together and we are united in leaving together. This is not an easy decision, and it entails risks," Stoltenberg said.

At the moment, around 10,000 troops, mainly of non-US allies and partner countries, are present in Afghanistan, according to Stoltenberg.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Pentagon Austin May From

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

27 minutes ago

Dr Firdous visits Ramadan Sahulat bazaar

9 minutes ago

FIA nets six MEPCO staffers for stealing transform ..

9 minutes ago

Syria rejects OPCW report it used chemical weapons ..

9 minutes ago

Bordeaux-Begles' trip to Agen postponed after Covi ..

12 minutes ago

France to offer free therapy for children affected ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.