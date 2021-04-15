Troop Pullout Not End of NATO-Afghanistan Relationship, But New Chapter - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The troop withdrawal is not the end of NATO's relationship with Afghanistan, but the start of a new page, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, NATO allies said that they will start orderly withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan by May 1, planning to complete it within a few months.

"This is not the end of our relationship with Afghanistan, but rather the start of a new chapter," Stoltenberg said at a joint presser with US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

"We will continue to stand with Afghan people, but it is now for Afghan people to build a sustainable peace," he stressed.

The NATO chief noted that any Taliban attacks on troops during the withdrawal period "will be met with a forceful response."

"We went into Afghanistan together, we have adjusted our posture together and we are united in leaving together. This is not an easy decision, and it entails risks," Stoltenberg said.

At the moment, around 10,000 troops, mainly of non-US allies and partner countries, are present in Afghanistan, according to Stoltenberg.