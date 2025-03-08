Troops Injured As Ex-cyclone Batters Australia
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 05:30 PM
Labrador, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Australian troops were rushed to hospital on Saturday after being injured in a major road crash while responding to ex-Cyclone Alfred, which has battered a swathe of the eastern coast and cut power to more than 330,000 properties.
The former tropical cyclone -- now downgraded to a tropical depression -- lingered close to the coastline after whipping up gale-force winds that toppled trees, brought down power lines, and damaged buildings.
It was still creating heavy rainfall, swelling rivers in parts of a 400-kilometre (250-mile) stretch of the coast straddling southeast Queensland and northeast New South Wales, government forecasters said.
Near the flood-prone New South Wales city of Lismore, two Australian Defence Force (ADF) trucks deployed to help the community were involved in a crash, resulting in 36 injuries -- some serious, government officials and emergency services said.
Patients were transported to four hospitals.
"Right now our focus is on the welfare of those involved and their families," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, describing some of the injuries as serious.
"Our ADF heroes were on their way to help Australians in need," he said in a joint statement with the defence minister.
A 61-year-old man's body was found earlier in the day after his four-wheel drive pick-up truck was swept off a bridge into a river in northern New South Wales.
He had clambered out of the vehicle and tried in vain to cling to a tree branch in the river before disappearing into the rapid waters on Friday, police said.
Recent Stories
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people
OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership
General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces
More Stories From World
-
Troops injured as ex-cyclone batters Australia6 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga result36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urges Syria to comply with UNSC resolution seeking chemical weapons' elimination1 hour ago
-
36 injured in Australian army truck accident on storm deployment2 hours ago
-
36 injured in Australian army truck accident on storm deployment2 hours ago
-
Quiet night for Pope Francis in hospital: Vatican4 hours ago
-
Barrett injury adds to Super Rugby woes for champion Blues4 hours ago
-
Russian strikes kill 12 in eastern Ukraine4 hours ago
-
China's private enterprises' technological innovations key to achieving high quality development: CP ..5 hours ago
-
China holds reception for International Women's Day5 hours ago
-
Myanmar junta chief says election to be held by January: state media5 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - collated5 hours ago