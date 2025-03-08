Open Menu

Troops Injured As Ex-cyclone Batters Australia

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Troops injured as ex-cyclone batters Australia

Labrador, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Australian troops were rushed to hospital on Saturday after being injured in a major road crash while responding to ex-Cyclone Alfred, which has battered a swathe of the eastern coast and cut power to more than 330,000 properties.

The former tropical cyclone -- now downgraded to a tropical depression -- lingered close to the coastline after whipping up gale-force winds that toppled trees, brought down power lines, and damaged buildings.

It was still creating heavy rainfall, swelling rivers in parts of a 400-kilometre (250-mile) stretch of the coast straddling southeast Queensland and northeast New South Wales, government forecasters said.

Near the flood-prone New South Wales city of Lismore, two Australian Defence Force (ADF) trucks deployed to help the community were involved in a crash, resulting in 36 injuries -- some serious, government officials and emergency services said.

Patients were transported to four hospitals.

"Right now our focus is on the welfare of those involved and their families," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, describing some of the injuries as serious.

"Our ADF heroes were on their way to help Australians in need," he said in a joint statement with the defence minister.

A 61-year-old man's body was found earlier in the day after his four-wheel drive pick-up truck was swept off a bridge into a river in northern New South Wales.

He had clambered out of the vehicle and tried in vain to cling to a tree branch in the river before disappearing into the rapid waters on Friday, police said.

