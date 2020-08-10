UrduPoint.com
Troops Launch Manhunt After Niger Killings, France Sets Terror Probe

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:07 PM

Troops in Niger backed by French air power launched a hunt Monday for the killers of eight people, six of them French nationals, as prosecutors in Paris announced a terror investigation into their deaths

Koure, Niger, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Troops in Niger backed by French air power launched a hunt Monday for the killers of eight people, six of them French nationals, as prosecutors in Paris announced a terror investigation into their deaths.

"Search operations with our partners are underway to root out the people behind these vile acts and strengthen security in the area," the Nigerien interior ministry said.

The French military, which has a 5,100-member anti-militant force in theSahel, said it was providing air support for the operation, which is unfoldingover a vast wooded area.

