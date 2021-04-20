UrduPoint.com
Troops Thwart Terrorist Plot Targeting Security Headquarters In Southeast Tunisia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 09:54 PM

Troops Thwart Terrorist Plot Targeting Security Headquarters in Southeast Tunisia

Tunisian armed forces have neutralized a terrorist cell, which was planning an attack on a security base in the southeastern city of Sfax, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Tunisian armed forces have neutralized a terrorist cell, which was planning an attack on a security base in the southeastern city of Sfax, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry's statement, units of the National Guard Special Unit found and neutralized a terrorist cell, and thus prevented an attack on the security headquarters in Sfax.

The ministry also noted that a significant amount of materials for the manufacture of explosives and electronic devices were also seized during the security operation.

