Tropical Cyclone Belna lands in Madagascar

Antananarivo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Cyclone Belna hit northwestern Madagascar on Monday after brushing past the Indian Ocean island of Mayotte and the Comoros archipelago.

Officials issued a red alert for Madagascar's western Boeny region and a yellow alert for the surrounding areas.

"No loss of life or people wounded for the time being," said the National Office for Disaster Risk Management, adding that 172 people had been displaced.

The cyclone reached a maximum wind speed of 180 kilometres per hour (112 mph) -- which has the potential to cause severe damage.

More than 200 millimetres (eight inches) of rain is expected within the next 24 hours.

"There are strong concerns of widespread flooding in vulnerable areas," said the ministry of transport, tourism and meteorology.