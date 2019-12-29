UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) An 18-year old male student marked the first fatality of tropical cyclone Sarai in Fiji, while another unidentified person sustained injured and more than 2,500 others have been evacuated across the country, the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) said on Saturday.

"An 18 year old student is believed to be the country's latest drowning victim. The student was swimming in the Baidamudamu waters in Kadavu when the incident occurred this afternoon. The man is believed to have been swept away by strong currents when he was swimming with his friends," the NDMO said in a press conference streamed on its Facebook page.

According to the NDMO, one more person has sustained injuries from a fallen tree in the capital of Suva and another one counts missing in the Naitasiri province, while 2,538 people found refuge in 70 evacuation centers across the country.

Flood warnings remain in place for low lying areas of the island nation.

The cyclone ravaged Fiji on Saturday with heavy rains and strong winds, According to New Zealand Herald newspaper, wind gusts reached 87 miles per hour, and several houses were damaged. Some parts of the country also suffer power cuts and flooding. Sarai is expected to head to Tonga after Fiji.

