Tropical Cyclone Yasa Kills at Least 2 in Fiji - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Strong winds and heavy rain brought by the tropical cyclone Yasa have killed at least two people in Fiji and destroyed scores of houses, media reported, citing Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.

According to the FBC broadcaster, one of the victims of the disaster was a newborn and the other was a farmer who died when his house collapsed on Vanua Levu island.

The prime minister warned that the death toll may increase. According to him, the damage from the disaster amounts to hundreds of millions of Dollars.

On Thursday, the Fiji National Disaster Management Office announced that a state of natural disaster was declared in the country over the approaching tropical cyclone Yasa, which reached the most dangerous fifth category.