UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tropical Cyclone Yasa Kills At Least 2 In Fiji - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 10:50 AM

Tropical Cyclone Yasa Kills at Least 2 in Fiji - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Strong winds and heavy rain brought by the tropical cyclone Yasa have killed at least two people in Fiji and destroyed scores of houses, media reported, citing Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.

According to the FBC broadcaster, one of the victims of the disaster was a newborn and the other was a farmer who died when his house collapsed on Vanua Levu island.

The prime minister warned that the death toll may increase. According to him, the damage from the disaster amounts to hundreds of millions of Dollars.

On Thursday, the Fiji National Disaster Management Office announced that a state of natural disaster was declared in the country over the approaching tropical cyclone Yasa, which reached the most dangerous fifth category.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Died Fiji May Media From Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 18, 2020 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s FM review regi ..

10 hours ago

&#039;Makkah Al-Mukarramah Document&#039; approved ..

10 hours ago

AED3.2 bn in week-long real estate transactions in ..

11 hours ago

Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual 2020 conclud ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.