Tropical cyclones becoming more powerful, destructive: UN

Climate change has made tropical storms bigger and stronger, and will continue to amplify their destructive potential over the coming decades even if global warming is capped at two degrees Celsius, a major UN report said Wednesday

Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Climate change has made tropical storms bigger and stronger, and will continue to amplify their destructive potential over the coming decades even if global warming is capped at two degrees Celsius, a major UN report said Wednesday.

The total number of storms -- known as hurricanes, typhoons or cyclones, depending on the region -- may not increase, but the proportion that reach top-level Category 4 or 5 will, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reported.