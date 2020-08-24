Tropical songbirds stop breeding to survive drought

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Songbirds in tropical rainforests curtail their reproduction to help them survive droughts, according to a study Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Songbirds in tropical rainforests curtail their reproduction to help them survive droughts, according to a study Monday.

Species with longer lifespans were better able to cope with this environmental volatility than previously thought, researchers found.

With more record hot spells gripping parts of the planet and biodiversity threatened by human encroachment on habitats, a crucial question is whether species can adapt to these ever-harsher conditions.

Droughts -- expected to become more common because of climate change -- confront birds with a trade-off between reproduction and their own survival, researchers said, because producing eggs and feeding chicks requires additional energy even as food becomes scarcer.

But the study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, found that instead of trying to juggle the demands of new offspring and harsh environmental conditions, most of the songbird species studied opted to reduce their reproduction during drought.

The research used data on 38 species in Venezuela and Malaysia from 17 years of fieldwork, including a period of drought in each country.

It found that reproduction was reduced by an average of 36 percent in the 20 Malaysian species and 52 percent in the 18 Venezuelan species.