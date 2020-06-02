UrduPoint.com
Tropical Storm Amanda Leaves 16 People Dead In El Salvador - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:28 PM

Tropical Storm Amanda Leaves 16 People Dead in El Salvador - Reports

Tropical Storm Amanda, which developed in the Pacific Ocean and hit Latin America on Sunday, has left at least 16 people dead in El Salvador, the country's El Mundo newspaper reported on Tuesday, adding that seven people are still missing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Tropical Storm Amanda, which developed in the Pacific Ocean and hit Latin America on Sunday, has left at least 16 people dead in El Salvador, the country's El Mundo newspaper reported on Tuesday, adding that seven people are still missing.

According to the newspaper, 7,225 people are currently receiving shelter at 154 temporary accommodation centers based primarily in the departments of San Salvador and La Libertad.

Additionally, 154 landslides were reported in 10 of El Salvador's 14 departments on Monday, causing widespread damage.

Tens of thousands of households are still affected by widespread flooding, local officials said.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has declared a 15-day state of emergency to deal with the damage caused by the first named tropical storm of the Eastern Pacific season. Amanda also hit neighboring Guatemala, resulting in the deaths of two people, domestic media cited local officials as saying.

