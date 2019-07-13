Tropical Storm Barry Expected to Become Hurricane by Landfall - US Weather Center

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) Tropical Storm Barry is expected to become a hurricane before it slams into the US southern state of Louisiana along the Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center said.

"Barry expected to be a hurricane by landfall on Saturday," the NHC said in an alert on Friday.

The NHC also said heavy rains and dangerous storm surges are expected across the north-central Gulf Coast.

Maximum sustained winds had reached 65 miles per hour as of early Friday evening, according to the alert.