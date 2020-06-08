UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tropical Storm Cristobal To Weaken Into 'depression' In Coming Hours

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 02:40 PM

Tropical Storm Cristobal to weaken into 'depression' in coming hours

A storm causing heavy rain and coastal flooding in the southern state of Louisiana is expected to weaken into a tropical depression in "the next several hours," the US National Hurricane Center said Monday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :A storm causing heavy rain and coastal flooding in the southern state of Louisiana is expected to weaken into a tropical depression in "the next several hours," the US National Hurricane Center said Monday.

Tropical Storm Cristobal was packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour) when it hit the southeast coast of the state on Sunday, the center said earlier.

But in its latest update at 0600 GMT, the NHC said the storm's wind speeds had weakened to around 40 mph.

Cristobal, the third named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, is expected to dump as much as 15 inches (38 centimeters) of rain in some places near the coast.

It is forecast to move north into Arkansas and Missouri later Monday and Tuesday before heading into Wisconsin and then arriving in Canada on Wednesday.

"Gradual weakening will continue today, and Cristobal is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression during the next several hours," the NHC said.

US President Donald Trump said he would be signing an emergency declaration for Louisiana, freeing up Federal aid.

The NHC maintained a storm surge warning -- meaning "a danger of life-threatening inundation" -- for the area from the mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, about 90 miles away.

And it kept a tropical storm warning for an area extending to the Florida Panhandle, meaning high winds and heavy rainfall were expected.

Meteorologists have predicted a heavier-than-usual Atlantic hurricane season.

Cristobal's formation early in the week marked the earliest that the hurricane season has seen its third named storm, US meteorologists said.

Cristobal emerged out of Tropical Storm Amanda, which left at least 26 people dead across Central America and brought flooding and landslides.

Officials consider the Atlantic hurricane season to run from June 1 to November 30.

Related Topics

Dead Storm Canada Trump Springs Florida June November Sunday From Depression

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed tests positive for Coronavirus

17 minutes ago

Infinix Note 7 Speed King, now comes in 4GB/64GB

26 minutes ago

Rehman Malik demands Rs 500 million in suit for da ..

31 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid tests positive for Coronavirus

1 minute ago

Rossiya Segodnya Launches Website to Honor Coronav ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner for crack down against stray d ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.