Tropical Storm Dorian Becomes Hurricane in Approach to US Virgin Islands - Weather Service

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are bracing for Hurricane Dorian, a category 1 storm that is expected to strike within the next six to 12 hours, the National Hurricane Center said in a bulletin on Wednesday.

"Dorian becomes a hurricane near St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands...

Multiple observations of hurricane-force winds in St. Thomas," the early afternoon bulletin said.

The Puerto Rican islands of Vieques and Culebra also lie in Dorian's path, in a likely test of hurricane preparedness with the US territory still recovering from hurricane Maria in 2017.

President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency and ordered US Federal assistance for local authorities.