UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tropical Storm Eta Hits Cuba's Southern Coast - US Hurricane Center

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Tropical Storm Eta Hits Cuba's Southern Coast - US Hurricane Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Tropical storm Eta has reached Cuba and hit southern regions of the central part of the country's coast, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

"Tropical Storm #Eta ... Making Landfall Along the South-Central Coast of Cuba," NHC said on Twitter.

According to the statement, the storm may result in significant and life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding in Cuba and the heavy rainfall will also continue in Jamaica, the Bahamas and southern Florida.

Tropical storm Eta that has Category 4 hurricane in its peak, caused heavy rainfall in parts of Central America. Floods affected Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama and Costa Rica. According to preliminary data from the authorities, more than 170 people died in these countries as a result of the disaster.

Related Topics

Storm Twitter Died Guatemala Florida El Salvador Bahamas Panama Jamaica Costa Rica Cuba Honduras May Sunday From

Recent Stories

Expo Al Dhaid gears up for Adventure &amp; Camping ..

41 minutes ago

RTA receives 31 thousand reports of items lost in ..

56 minutes ago

MoHAP explores visions of youth in shaping healthc ..

2 hours ago

Russia records 20,498 new coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 683 recove ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler appoints new Director-General for Depa ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.