MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Tropical storm Eta has reached Cuba and hit southern regions of the central part of the country's coast, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

"Tropical Storm #Eta ... Making Landfall Along the South-Central Coast of Cuba," NHC said on Twitter.

According to the statement, the storm may result in significant and life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding in Cuba and the heavy rainfall will also continue in Jamaica, the Bahamas and southern Florida.

Tropical storm Eta that has Category 4 hurricane in its peak, caused heavy rainfall in parts of Central America. Floods affected Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama and Costa Rica. According to preliminary data from the authorities, more than 170 people died in these countries as a result of the disaster.