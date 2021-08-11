UrduPoint.com

Tropical Storm Fred Poses Flood Threat To Puerto Rico

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 02:14 PM

Tropical storm Fred has gathered strength south of Puerto Rico, posing a flood threat to the country, the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Tropical storm Fred has gathered strength south of Puerto Rico, posing a flood threat to the country, the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

"Heavy rainfall could lead to flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with possible rapid river rises and the potential for mudslides across the US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic.

The greatest threat for flooding impacts will be across eastern and southern Puerto Rico," the NHC said.

The storm is heading southwest of the island. The maximum wind speed reaches more than 64 kilometers per hour.

A tropical storm is declared when the maximum sustained winds reach 62 kilometers per hour. A storm becomes a hurricane when the wind speed exceeds 119 kilometers per hour.

