Tropical Storm Hits El Salvador, Leaves At Least 11 People Dead - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 05:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Tropical Storm Amanda killed at least 11 people in El Salvador on Sunday, while landslides and flooding prompted authorities to evacuate dozens more, the media reported, citing the country's Interior Ministry.

According to the Salvador news agency, some 900 families lost homes during the storm.

San Salvador, the nation's capital, was hit hardest by the natural disaster.

There was an eight-year-old child among the victims.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has declared a state of emergency for 15 days to cope with the first named tropical storm of the pacific season. Amanda also hit neighboring Guatemala, but there were no reports about any victims there.

