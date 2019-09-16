UrduPoint.com
Tropical Storm Humberto Becomes Hurricane - US National Hurricane Center

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The tropical storm Humberto in the Atlantic Ocean has turned into a hurricane and is moving toward the Bermuda island, US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

"Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Further strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours," the NHC said in a warning issued on Sunday.

According to the center, the hurricane is moving toward northeast with a motion speed of 3 mph.

Humberto is a ninth Atlantic storm of this season and the third, which increased to the level of a hurricane.

Earlier in September, the hurricane Dorian devastated the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco, where estimated 70,000 people have been left homeless in the aftermath. The disaster has also left dozens of people dead.

