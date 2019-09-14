Tropical Storm Humberto Forms Over Atlantic Ocean - US Hurricane Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) The tropical storm of Humberto formed over the Atlantic Ocean and is likely to hit the northwestern Bahamas on Saturday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

"Humberto will likely bring tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rainfall to portions of the northwestern Bahamas on Saturday. Significant storm surge is not expected in the northwest Bahamas from this system. Residents should follow any advice given by local officials," the NHC said on late Friday.

The tropical storm may also cause heavy rainfall and scattered flash flooding in the US states of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina at the weekend.

Humberto is currently located 210 kilometers (130 miles) southeast of the Abaco Islands and is moving to the northwest with a speed of 6 miles per hour.

Earlier in September, hurricane Dorian devastated the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco, where estimated 70,000 people are left homeless in the aftermath. The disaster has also left dozens of people dead.