Tropical Storm Ian Forms in Caribbean Sea - US National Hurricane Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Tropical storm Ian has formed in the Caribbean Sea, the US National Hurricane Surveillance Center (NHC) said on Saturday.

"Tropical Storm Ian Advisory 4: Tropical Storm Ian Forms Over the Central Caribbean Sea. Hurricane Conditions Possible in the Cayman Islands Early Monday," the NHC said in a tweet.

According to the forecast, the storm on Saturday will move through the central part of the Caribbean Sea, expected to produce heavy rainfall over Jamaica and Cuba. On Sunday Ian is expected to pass the Cayman Islands, producing tropical storm conditions.

The NHC expects that Ian will move over western Cuba and approach Florida as a strengthening hurricane early next week.