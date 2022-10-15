UrduPoint.com

Tropical Storm Karl Approaching Mexico's Coast - CONAGUA

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2022 | 07:20 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) The Mexican authorities have shut down ports in three states and are prepared to evacuate the population as Tropical Storm Karl is approaching the coast of the Mexican state of Tabasco and is expected to make landfall on Friday night, the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) said on Friday.

"Karl continues to approach Tabasco and Campeche. If speed and trajectory are maintained, landfall is expected on Friday night. Warning of extreme rainfalls Tabasco and Chiapas and intense (rainfalls) Veracruz and Campeche," CONAGUA said on the website.

According to the commission, the storm is currently less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) off the coast of Tabasco.

The Mexican Secretariat of the Navy has already closed ports in Veracruz, Tabasco, and Campeche for large and small vessels.

Karl's wind gusts reach the speed of 85 kilometers per hour (52 miles per hour), with the height of waves from 1 to 3 meters (3.3-9.8 feet).

Tabasco's eight municipalities have declared a yellow alert for moderate risk of the tropical storm.

