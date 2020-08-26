Tropical Storm Laura to Hit Texas on Wednesday as Category 3 Hurricane - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Tropical Storm Laura is expected to make landfall in the US state of Texas as a category 3 hurricane but could strengthen into a category 4, Governor Greg Abbott said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"As many people know is anticipated to be a category three hurricane, we need to be prepared for the possibility that it could increase to be a category 4 hurricane," Abbott said.

Abbott said the hurricane will be a fast-moving storm and substantial damage is expected along its path. The governor also said that tornados are expected to spawn because of the hurricane.

Media reported that 380,000 residents have been required to evacuate from the cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur, which are located on the Gulf of Mexico and along the anticipated path of the storm.

Another 200,000 residents in southwestern Louisiana have also been forced to evacuate because of the incoming hurricane, according to reports.

Abott said the authorities have set up evacuation centers in the cities of San Antonio, Austin and Dallas, adding that the storm should be out of Texas by Thursday night.

The storm has brought strong winds and heavy rainfall to the US territory of Puerto Rico, causing flooding and landslides and leaving thousands of people without power.