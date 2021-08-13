UrduPoint.com

Tropical Storm Linda Turns Into Category 1 Hurricane - Mexican Meterologists

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 01:50 AM

Tropical Storm Linda Turns Into Category 1 Hurricane - Mexican Meterologists

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Tropical storm Linda in the Pacific Ocean has been reclassified as a category 1 hurricane, which is expected to cause massive rainfall on the western coast of Mexico, the country's national meteorological service said on Thursday.

"As of 10:00 a.m.

of the central Mexican time [15:00 GMT], Linda evolved into a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale," the service said in a statement.

The hurricane's rainbands are expected to cause strong rains in the states of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan, Nayarit and Guerrero, with gust velocity up to 37 miles per hour. The wave heigh may reach up to 6.5 feet in Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit and Michoacan.

Related Topics

Storm Colima Mexico May Rains

Recent Stories

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

1 hour ago
 Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accu ..

Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accused involved in synthetic milk ..

1 hour ago
 Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allie ..

Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allies

1 hour ago
 Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib ..

Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib

1 hour ago
 Covid-19 claims 39 more patients, infects 1,783 ot ..

Covid-19 claims 39 more patients, infects 1,783 others in Sindh

1 hour ago
 Russian activists jailed on drug charges they call ..

Russian activists jailed on drug charges they call political

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.