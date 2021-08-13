Tropical Storm Linda Turns Into Category 1 Hurricane - Mexican Meterologists

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Tropical storm Linda in the Pacific Ocean has been reclassified as a category 1 hurricane, which is expected to cause massive rainfall on the western coast of Mexico, the country's national meteorological service said on Thursday.

"As of 10:00 a.m.

of the central Mexican time [15:00 GMT], Linda evolved into a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale," the service said in a statement.

The hurricane's rainbands are expected to cause strong rains in the states of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan, Nayarit and Guerrero, with gust velocity up to 37 miles per hour. The wave heigh may reach up to 6.5 feet in Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit and Michoacan.