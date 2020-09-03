UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tropical Storm Nana To Bring Hurricane Conditions To Central America's Caribbean Coast

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 12:10 AM

Tropical Storm Nana to Bring Hurricane Conditions to Central America's Caribbean Coast

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The US National Hurricane Center on Wednesday warned that tropical storm Nana may bring tropical storm conditions to Mexico's southeastern Yucatan Peninsula and the nations of Guatemala and Belize.

"Tropical storm conditions are expected in the tropical storm warning areas in Belize, Guatemala, and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico by tonight," the center said in an update message as it monitors the system.

Belize can expect hurricane conditions with wind speeds of over 100 kilometers per hour, the center's warning message board read.

Heavy rainfall could bring flash floods to the affected areas of the three countries, the National Hurricane Center said, adding that preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

Nana is now the latest of four active weather systems in the Caribbean Sea and the US east coast and the fourteenth individual storm to form in the area this season. Nana's formation was shortly followed by another, Storm Omar, making 2020 the most active storm season on record.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Guatemala Belize Mexico May 2020

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

1 hour ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

10 minutes ago

US slaps sanctions on war crimes court prosecutor

10 minutes ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

35 minutes ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.