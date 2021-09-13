UrduPoint.com

Tropical Storm Nicholas Threatens Texas Coast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 07:38 PM

Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Texas coast

Tropical Storm Nicholas, which is barreling towards Texas, could strengthen into a hurricane before dousing the coastline of the southern US state, the National Hurricane Center warned Monday

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Tropical Storm Nicholas, which is barreling towards Texas, could strengthen into a hurricane before dousing the coastline of the southern US state, the National Hurricane Center warned Monday.

At 0700 GMT, the storm was located 40 miles (65 kilometers) from the mouth of the Rio Grande, the river that marks the border between the United States and Mexico. Nicholas is expected to make landfall later Monday.

Packing maximum winds of 60 miles per hour, Nicholas "may produce areas of considerable flash and urban flooding, especially in highly urbanized metropolitan areas," the Miami-based NHC said.

Texas governor Greg Abbott urged state residents to comply with warnings and directions from local authorities.

"We are expecting heavy rain tonight and going into tomorrow. I would strongly encourage you to stay off the roads this evening," tweeted Sylvester Turner, the mayor of Houston, which was devastated by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

The Lone Star State is no stranger to hurricanes, but scientists warn that climate change is making the storms more powerful, posing an increasing risk to coastal communities.

Coastlines are already victims of flooding, which has been amplified by rising sea levels.

Related Topics

Storm Governor Rio Grande Houston United States Mexico May Border 2017 From

Recent Stories

Italy to Allocate $177Mln for Humanitarian Support ..

Italy to Allocate $177Mln for Humanitarian Support to Afghanistan, Region - Di M ..

26 seconds ago
 Two drug-peddlers arrested

Two drug-peddlers arrested

27 seconds ago
 ITP issues 9097 tickets over major violations

ITP issues 9097 tickets over major violations

29 seconds ago
 AJK PM announces LB polls this year in the region

AJK PM announces LB polls this year in the region

31 seconds ago
 Prehistoric winged lizard unearthed in Chile

Prehistoric winged lizard unearthed in Chile

11 minutes ago
 Call for extending tax returns filing date

Call for extending tax returns filing date

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.