Tropical Storm Noul Expected To Intensify Into Hurricane, Hit Vietnam, Thailand - Bangkok

Thu 17th September 2020

Tropical Storm Noul Expected to Intensify Into Hurricane, Hit Vietnam, Thailand - Bangkok

Tropical Storm Noul, raging over the South China Sea, may intensify into a hurricane in the next 24 hours and hit both central Vietnam and northeastern Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Thursday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Tropical Storm Noul, raging over the South China Sea, may intensify into a hurricane in the next 24 hours and hit both central Vietnam and northeastern Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

"[Category 3 tropical storm Noul] is moving west-northwest at a speed of 20 km/hr [12 miles per hour], expected to intensify [into a hurricane] and make landfall between Hue and Danang, middle Vietnam. It will then move into the Northeast and the North of Thailand from 18-20 September while the southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf will become stronger with more rain," the authority said in a press release.

torrential rain will be possible with strong winds first in the Northeast, then the North, the Central, the East and the South. People in the risky areas should beware of the severe rains that may cause flash floods and water runoff. Beware of strong winds by keeping off outdoor places, large trees and unsecured buildings

The agency also said that the storm was currently 600 kilometers northeast of the Vietnamese city of Da Nang with sustained winds of 80 kilometers per hour.

Meteorologists also expect torrential rain with strong winds across Thailand that might cause flash floods and water runoff, the press release added.

